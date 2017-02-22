NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Sized Planets Orbiting Nearby Star

New worlds, not so far away.

Wednesday, NASA announced it has discovered seven earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.

NASA says this is the first discovery of its kind.

The cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, circling a dwarf-star called TRAPPIST-1.

Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and possibly life could exist.

The others are right on the doorstep.

Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets could support some type of life.

Scientists say there could be even more discoveries made in this area.