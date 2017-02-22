SodaStream Recalls Thousands Of Carbonating Bottles

If you have a SodaStream machine in your house, thousands of carbonated bottles are being recalled because they might explode.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottles can burst under pressure.

The recall is specifically tied to SodaStream's one-liter blue tint dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles.

They have an expiration date of April 2020.

They were sold from February 2016 to January 2017 on SodaStream's website, Amazon, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.

You can contact the company for a refund.

