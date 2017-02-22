Northern Michigan in Focus: Naturally Nutty

For parents, finding healthy, nutritious food that kids will eat is an everyday challenge.

Sometimes you feel like a nut, and sometimes you don't. Or, worse yet, are allergic.

"Our peanut butters have a wide range from plain organic smooth to, we have a new sweet and salty, as well as a butter toffee peanut butter," says Tim Kearney.

Naturally Nutty has it covered.

"We make seed butters, sunflower seed, our bestselling is pepita sun seed butter, that's a pumpkin seed sunflower seed blend," says Tim.

Tim is one half of this Northern Michigan business that all started a decade ago in his wife's kitchen.

"My wife, Katie, was making nut butters in the kitchen for our kids, different concoctions of flavors. She would sneak in flax, chia and hemp just as an extra nutrition for the kids," explains Tim.

It's something they're still doing today, just on a much bigger scale.

"We're supplying 43 states and we are a different ingredient supplier for big companies doing private label, so it kind of grew into a big operation here," says Tim. "It's usually about 1,000 to 1,200 lbs. a day, is kind of what we produce on a normal basis."

This is not your typical creamy peanut butter like Skippy or Jif. So the Kearney's try to be out marketing their products with free taste tests.

"We do a lot of farmers markets and the Cherry Festival. Our texture is smooth. It's like a home style smooth but it's not like a cake frosting, buttery type of creamy texture," says Tim.

You can find Naturally Nutty products at local grocery stores, co-ops and specialty stores. It's a little more expensive than your run of the mill peanut butters, but you get what you pay for.

"We focus on the highest quality organic ingredients that we can get and, because we're a smaller batch producer, those ingredients are fresh. We don't keep huge inventories, and so that comes through in everything we make. It's pretty clear as soon as you start tasting it that there's a difference," explains Tim.