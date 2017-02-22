Big Rapids Bank Robber Sentenced To Prison

The man who robbed a Northern Michigan bank and two others downstate is going to prison.

Anthony Loose was sentenced to at least 12 ½ years in federal prison.

Loose robbed a bank in Ingham County, Berrien County and also a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Big Rapids.

He took nearly $20,000 altogether.

He now must pay all that money back.

Loose pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery by force or violence in federal court.

Two similar counts were dismissed.