Police Officer, Deputy Save Two Women From Burning Kalkaska Home

A police officer and sheriff’s deputy saved two women from a burning house.

One of them is hospitalized downstate with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The Kalkaska Department of Public Safety responded to the house fire around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

A DPS sergeant and sheriff’s deputy were the first two at the scene, and they had their work cut out for them.

Just after 12:30, a police officer and sheriff’s deputy arrived at the house to find flames and smoke.

When they learned that two women were inside and one was a paraplegic, they didn't think twice about running in to help.

The Kalkaska Dept. of Public Safety says the officers had to belly crawl to make it through the hot flames and heavy smoke.

The homeowner, 63-year-old Grace Tester, got out safely.

The officers had to find and help 50-year-old Mary Jo Tester, who is paraplegic, out of the burning living room area.

Right as they got her out, the Kalkaska Township Fire Dept. and EMS arrived at the home.

Grace was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Mary Jo was flown to Grand Rapids with severe, life-threatening injuries.

“Officers make these split second decisions all the time. They assess the situation. They made a decision based on their abilities and knowing each other and what each other's abilities were, and they performed a task,” says Lt. Glenn Artress, Kalkaska Dept. of Public Safety.

Two dogs were also saved from the home.

A Michigan State Police fire inspector will be working to determine the cause of the fire.