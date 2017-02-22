Traverse City West Girls' Basketball Coach Unexpectedly Passes Away

Traverse City West girls’ basketball coach, Mike Wilde, has passed away.

TCAPS says Wilde passed away unexpectedly.

The school has not said how or when he died.

Wednesday night’s girls' basketball game at Petoskey is now cancelled.

Wilde coached football, baseball, softball, track and both boys and girls basketball coach.

Counselors will be on hand at the school for students and staff to help them through the grieving process.