Man Sentenced To Prison For Starting Fire In Downtown Alma

A man accused of starting a destructive fire in downtown Alma is going to prison.

Michael Young will spend at least a year and a half behind bars.

A fire destroyed several businesses in downtown Alma last February.

Last month, Young pleaded no contest to fourth-degree arson and attempted third-degree arson.

Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for the plea, including third-degree arson, fraudulent insurance acts and arson of insured property.

A no contest plea means Young accepts the punishment but does not admit to the crime.