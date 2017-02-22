13-Year-Old Boy Killed in Oceana County Hunting Accident - Northern Michigan's News Leader

13-Year-Old Boy Killed in Oceana County Hunting Accident

A 13-year-old boy died in a hunting accident.

Troopers say it happened Saturday while he was hunting small game in Greenwood Township in Oceana County.

The boy, from Kent County, was with two other hunters.

He died at a Muskegon hospital.

Troopers are still investigating.