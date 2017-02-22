MyNorth Tickets Minute: NMC Concert Band, Noises Off, Schubert in the Round

It's a music and theater filled weekend across Northern Michigan.

Kalin Franks has the details in this week’s MyNorth Tickets Minute.

2/24 | NMC Concert Band "Home Sweet Home" with Grand Traverse Chorale

Presented by NMC Music Department at Milliken Auditorium from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The NMC Grand Traverse Chorale is a mixed ensemble performing with the NMC Band.

2/25 | Noises Off

Presented by West Shore Community College at Center Stage Theater from 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Center Stage Theater Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

2/26 | Schubert in the Round

Presented by Traverse Symphony Orchestra at City Opera House from 3 - 5 p.m.

Up close and personal with Schubert, the TSO, a trout, some dried flowers, death, and a maiden! Audience members surround Maestro Rhodes and the TSO string section along with special guests principal flutist Nancy Stagnitta and baritone Jeffery Norris in this intimate performance of Schubert masterpieces in an exclusive "In the Round" configuration at the City Opera House.