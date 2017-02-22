Four Americans Killed In Australian Plane Crash Identified

We're learning more information about a plane crash in Australia that left five people dead, including four Americans.

Investigators say the crash happened Tuesday morning, when a small plane flew into a Melbourne shopping mall and burst into flames.

Everyone inside the plane was killed, including four passengers and the pilot.

Investigators have identified all four of the passengers as Greg Reynolds De Haven, Russell Munsch, John Washburn and Glenn Garland; all from Austin, Texas.

They've also identified the pilot as Max Quartermain.

Crews are still working to determine what caused the deadly crash.