MTM On The Road: The Waffle Cabin at Boyne Mountain

Choose chocolate drizzle or traditional Belgian sugar, these fresh-pressed waffles are hot for consumption at Boyne Mountain. The Waffle Cabin is a national franchise that originated in Vermont and has found its sweet spot in partnering with ski resorts. After a December opening, skiers and boarders in Boyne Falls are riding in and out with warm, hand-held fuel at the bottom of the slopes. Join us for a lesson at the waffle iron on Michigan This Morning!