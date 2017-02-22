Healthy Living: A Modern Driving Miss Daisy

Gone are the days of standing on the curb calling a cab with your finger in the air.

Catching a ride is now as easy as putting your finger on your phone.

Ridesharing has become a multi-billion dollar business and is taking away much of the business for taxi cab companies.

Katie Boomgaard shows us why and how it works, in today's Healthy Living.

Both Uber and Lyft also offer car-pooling options, called Uberpool and Lyft Line where riders going in the same direction are matched together, resulting in an even cheaper fare.