Police Rescue Two Women From Kalkaska County House Fire

A man was charged with trying to steal someone's identity and stalking after police say his plan to get an ex in trouble didn't go as planned.
A Cadillac man could face years behind bars after investigators say he vandalized equipment belonging to police and fire crews.
A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Traverse City.
A local drug team investigation lead to the arrest of a Ludington woman for several drug crimes.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.
Police say a Cheboygan County woman took close to $2,000.00 from the local music boosters group. Joanne Lockey Sarrault was arrested in April for embezzlement. The former Cheboygan Music Booster's treasurer, and Friend of the Court employee is accused of recording several phony deposits in 2015...
A homeless man was sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones after he told police a group of men attacked him.
High stress moments for this Reed City hospital, but it was all a training exercise to be ready for real life situations.
As we get older our vision changes, but is there a way to turn back the clock when it comes to the eyes?
On Thursday, Governor Snyder authorized a standing order for the distribution of naloxone at pharmacies.
