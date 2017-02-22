Police Rescue Two Women From Kalkaska County House Fire

Two women are in the hospital after police saved them from a house fire in Kalkaska County.

Police say it happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning on Division Street in downtown Kalkaska.

A Kalkaska County deputy and police officer saved a 63-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman, along with two dogs who were trapped inside.

Both women were sent to the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

One of them is a paraplegic, and was transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, including severe burns.

Both officers were also taken to Munson Medical Center, where they were treated and released for smoke inhalation.

9&10 Photojournalist Catie Brettschneider spoke to one of the officers who saved the women from the home.

“I'm glad we could help and try to possibly save a life,” says Kalkaska Village Police Sgt. Blake Huff. “We try to do our best to help prevent anything from happening like this and do the jobs we signed up to do.”

Police say the cause of the fire is still unknown, but they plan to be back on scene later Wednesday morning to investigate.

