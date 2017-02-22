Lottery Winners Soon Able To Claim Prizes At Select Secretary Of State Offices

Some lottery winners in Northern Michigan could soon claim their prize at select Secretary of State offices.

Starting Thursday, the State Lottery says you can claim winning ticket prizes between $601 to $50,000 at the Secretary of State.

But it has to be at the offices in either Escanaba, Grayling, Marquette or Sault Ste Marie.

The money will be electronically transferred to a player's bank account the next day.

Something you can't use it for?

The Powerball jackpot.

That's because it's sitting at $403 million right now.

