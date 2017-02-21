House Republicans Change Plan To Get Rid Of State Income Tax - Northern Michigan's News Leader

House Republicans Change Plan To Get Rid Of State Income Tax

Posted: Updated:

A plan to do away with Michigan’s income tax is now not happening.

House republicans changed their initial plan to eventually phase out Michigan’s income tax.

Now, they want to drop the current 4.25 percent rate to 3.9 percent over a 4 year period.

Governor Snyder applauded the decision after expressing concerns about totally eliminating the tax.

Michigan’s 15 public universities also lobbied against the cut.