Lakeside Motor Sports In Mecosta Co. Named A Top Dealer For 2016

A local business is gaining national attention.

Lakeside Motor Sports in Mecosta County is seeing recognition after Boating Industry named the store one of the 2016 Top 100 Dealers in North America.

The sports retailer was also named one of the 2016 Power 50 Dealerships in North America by Power Sports Business.

Employees say it's nice to see their efforts pay off.

“We're going to work harder to do even better for our customers and take care of them because without customers you don't have a business,” Owner Ed Richter said

Lakeside has two more locations, a boat showroom in Mecosta, and Nelson's Speed Shop in Greenville.