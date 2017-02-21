Harrison Man Faces Charges: Found Doing Drugs In Parking Lot

A Northern Michigan man is in jail facing charges.

Deputies say he was caught shooting up drugs in a parking lot.

The Clare County Sheriff's Department tells us they got the call just before 8 Sunday evening.

Deputies believe Eric Hayes of Harrison injected himself with a mixture of methamphetamine and adderall.

First, they found items associated with drug use in Hayes' car.

He was arraigned Tuesday on charges including possession of meth and habitual 3rd offense.