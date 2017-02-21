Taste Of Mecosta Raises Money For Leadership Program

Hundreds of community members came to the Holiday Inn in Big Rapids for a Taste of Mecosta.

The event featured dozens of local restaurants and caterers.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Leadership Mecosta Program along with scholarships for people to participate in the program.

The program gives people an opportunity to step up and take on leadership roles in different parts of the county.

The sold out event showed how important this program is to Mecosta County.

"I heard it was for a good cause and you know definitely just being around and meeting people and socializing it's always a great time, any little bit it helps right," said Steve Mudel.

The event raised around $4,000.