Traverse City Looking to Apply For Grants to Benefit Hickory Hills

“It's just a great place to recreate in Traverse City,” says Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Howe.

A favorite local recreation destination in search of further funding.

Tuesday night, city leaders gave the community a look at three grants to benefit Hickory Hills.

The ski area and park at Hickory Hills has been in need of major improvements for years.

Preserve Hickory Hills began as a community group to raise money for Hickory Hills.

They've raised $3.3 million, nearly reaching their goal of $3.9 million.

To meet the goal, the city is now looking to apply for three additional grants.

“It is a significant cost and a significant benefit to the community to see this area improved,” says Laura Ness, President and Co-Founder of Preserve Hickory Hills.

Spring, summer, fall or winter. No matter the season, Hickory Hills in Traverse City is a well-loved recreation area. Preserve Hickory Hills says they hope to make improvements including trail expansion, parking and entryway renovations, ski slope expansions and add lift systems. They're trying again to get grant funding to make it happen.

“Really continued government funding and securing these additional grants is really critical to completing the project and being able to support the improvements at Hickory Hills,” Laura Ness goes on to say.

And Traverse City has done their research, looking at what grants to apply for that best suit the land.

The three grants would bring in $275 thousand.

Matched by Preserve Hickory Hills, it will total $399 thousand.

Traverse City city manager Marty Colburn says, “We worked on a different strategy of going for a multitude of different types of grants that are very prescriptive.”

“The community support for Hickory Hills has been overwhelming and in this particular campaign we have been honored by the gifts that we have received,” Laura Ness continues.

Tuesday night city officials and community members got a look at the three grants they hope to apply for, all with positive comments.

“It is a hidden gem and it's also kind of serves multiple purposes in terms of being almost a neighborhood park being almost adjacent to the Slabtown area, but then it's also a regional park,” says Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Howe.

Community members also with hopeful comments of a place that holds many fond memories.

“Hickory Hills when I was growing up was the place to go. I learned to ski there and spent a lot of time there and I appreciate you guys spending some time and looking at how we can improve that.”

The city may give a resolution of support March 6.