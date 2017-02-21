Osceola County Police Honored During Ceremony

A local community honoring the work of police officers who go above and beyond in the line of duty.

The City Of Evart's Police Chief gave them certificates of merit to commemorate what they did.

One of the deputies apprehended two people who they say robbed a bank.

It happened back in May at the First Merit Bank in Evart.

Police got the call in the afternoon that a man walked in to the bank with a gun demanding money.

After a short chase the man and a woman were arrested.

The community came out to Evart City Hall to honor the work of police who every day lay their lives on the line to protect our community.

"I had him at gunpoint for about 2 minutes," said Deputy Jed Avery.

Jed Avery was the deputy who recognized a wanted vehicle when the First Merit bank got robbed back in May. After a short chase he came face to face with one of the suspects.

"He was armed with a handgun and basically he was yelling at me you better not send your dog," Deputy Avery said.

Deputy Avery says his training kicked in until backup arrived.

"It wasn't until later we found out he was a convicted murderer, spent 22 years in prison and absconded from Florida and he's been on the run ever since. It felt good to get him off the streets," he said.

Tonight his efforts were honored at an Evart City Council meeting in front of the community and the people closest to him.

"I wanted my kids here to see that. They don't really know what dad does. Dad helps people that's about it," he said.

Patrick McClure, a Police Officer for the City Of Evart, also received a merit certificate for stepping up on several cases this year.

"Your adrenaline is going you're thinking in your head all the things that can go wrong, but also you're thinking if I don't step up and do this what's going to happen," Officer Patrick McClure said.

One of them, being the first officer in his department to use stop sticks during a high speed chase spanning several counties.

"It's great to see everyone out here it's a give and take relationship," he said.

Two local residents who were also instrumental in catching the robbers were honored at the ceremony but couldn't make it.