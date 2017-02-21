Warm Weather This Winter Leaves Grand Traverse Bay Without Ice Cover

Unseasonably warm weather makes for an unusual Grand Traverse Bay for this time of year.

9&10’s Megan Woods continues our team weather coverage with what a lack of ice means.

“Ice on the great lakes can be either your friend or foe.”

While many this week are enjoying the beautiful view of the bay warm weather offers some, like Mark Breederland, Extension Educator for Michigan Sea Grant Northwest District, are focused on the advantage ice brings.

“When we have good ice that forms along the shore it can help protect the shore from erosion. Certain species of fish like the Great Lakes White Fish. We’ve had lots of studies done and that really shows it's really good for their spawning habitat, it protects the eggs once they're put down from big waves that can allow the eggs to not develop.”

Fred Sitkins, executive director of Inland Seas Education Association, says, “When the ice is on the water, the water can't evaporate out of the lakes so when there's no ice on the water there's significant amounts of evaporation.”

It's been two winters now since Grand Traverse Bay has been fully covered with ice. But it's an advantage to those anxious to get on the open water.

Sitkins says, “We’re able to get caught up, we have a lot of work that we're doing on our ships this winter and so you know we're actually going to be doing some painting on the bottom of our ships that’s out of the water tomorrow, we've never been able to paint a ship in February so that's going to put us in a much better position in the spring.”

And while an ice-free bay in the middle of February may seem strange experts say it's when Mother Nature makes it a habit for several years in a row that it can become devastating.