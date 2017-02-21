2017 Michigan Grape and Wine Conference Attracts Hundreds To Grand Traverse Co.

More than 300 wine industry professionals from all over the state will be in Northern Michigan this week.

It's all part of the 2017 Michigan Grape and Wine Conference.

The conference covers the concerns and successes of everything that makes the Michigan Wine Industry what it is today; from the tasting room service all the way to the actual wine-making.

Tuesday Cristin Hosmer spoke during a workshop about hospitality in the tasting room.

She says, “The Michigan wine industry is spread out far and wide this is just really are only opportunity on an annual basis for us to really be in a room together enjoying each other's company it's really where connections are made.”

The conference at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa ends Friday, and you can still register.