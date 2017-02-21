Weidman Fundraises For New Playground

A group looking to give part their town a facelift needs your help to get it done.

A group in Weidman wants to tear down this playground and build a new one for the community.

This is what the group is aiming for, but there's one thing standing in their way.

A $67,000 price tag.

So now they're setting up events and fundraisers to make the project a reality.

“We want people to drive through Weidman and we want them to see children playing, we want them to see activity, we want them to see people out and about and enjoying the community. We're hoping everyone will pull together and make it happen,” Nicole Powell, Playground Committee said.

There will be a fundraising event on April 15 at 5 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Weidman.

They plan to have a live band, food, raffles, auctions and hopefully more.