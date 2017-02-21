Gaylord Community Schools Discusses State Bill Requiring All-Day Kindergarten

A new bill in Lansing would require would require children to attend all-day kindergarten 5 days a week and require schools to offer it.

Right now in Michigan, parents are not required to have their children attend kindergarten and can start school in 1st grade.

Many schools in Michigan offer some form of kindergarten ranging from a full day to partial day.

Gaylord Community Schools says they've seen positive results from kids attending kindergarten all day, five days week.

“We see students that are used to going to school, that are acclimated to the district, their reading performance is certainly better. That young age is so important to expose kids to reading and sometimes they might not have that at home,” said Dennis Keck, Director of Curriculum and Special Education

Right now the bill is still being discussed in committee.