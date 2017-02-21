Traverse City Walkers, Bikers Express Concerns over Barlow Street

Fast cars, no sidewalks and lots of people walking and biking.

Many in Traverse City are hoping to bring some attention and change to a busy street.

Barlow Street in Traverse City is packed with homes and businesses.

But there’s no designated safe spots for people who are walking or biking along the road.

Many in Traverse City are hoping to bring some attention and change to a busy street.

For people walking or biking along Barlow Street, it’s an unpleasant experience.

“It's an act of bravery for a lot of people if they're going to walk,” says Taro Taylor. I'm aware of my surroundings. I walk facing traffic on the side so I can see what's coming.”

With no sidewalks, safe bike lanes, or designated crosswalks, the only option is to stay on the shoulder.

“It is not a pleasant experience biking in a small bike lane with cars going 45 miles an hour,” says Ty Schmidt, executive director of Norte.

For Traverse City’s cycling group, Norte, being able to get around town safely is important.

“It really comes down to making it possible for people who don't have the luxury of owning a car to get around by foot or bike,” Schmidt says.

Bringing the dangers of Barlow Street to city and county leaders is one of Norte’s top priorities.

“I'm really talking about the design of the street being dangerous. The cars are too fast, there's nowhere for people to walk or bike and a recipe for disaster,” Schmidt says. “Somebody has died on Barlow and I really think that the community should support a better Barlow Street.”

As you head down Barlow from Carver Street to South Airport Road, the only area where you will find a stretch of sidewalk is in front of the Salvation Army, and people who travel this area often say they want to see the sidewalk extended, to help make the entire roadway safer.

“A lot of our volunteers, clients come walking down Barlow and it's just very treacherous sometimes. Especially during the winter,” says Mary Vollink, office manager and volunteer coordinator at Salvation Army. “Without having a sidewalk it's hard for them.”

