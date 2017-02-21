Preserve Hickory Hills In Traverse City Pushes To Reach $3.9 Million Fundraising Goal

“Really the community support for Hickory Hills has been overwhelming.”

A favorite local recreation destination in Traverse City needs a lot of help.

Tuesday, city officials are giving the public a look at three grants to benefit hickory hills.

The ski area and park need major improvements.

The group Preserve Hickory Hills began in 2010, and has raised more than $3.3 million in donations.

To reach their $3.9 million master plan goal, they'll need grant funding.

In 2016 the city applied for a DNR grant for Hickory Hills, but didn't get it.

Now the city is requesting two additional grants along with a DNR grant.

Preserve Hickory Hills says they're excited to hopefully be moving another step closer to their goal.

The 3.9 million dollar master plan would include slope expansions, trail renovations and lift systems.

Preserve Hickory Hills President Laura Ness tells us they were disappointed when they didn't receive the DNR grant they applied for last year, but they have high hopes for these three grants.

Combined they would bring in $275,000, that will be matched by Preserve Hickory Hills.

“Really continued government funding and securing these additional grants is really critical to competing the project and being able to support the improvements at Hickory Hills,” Ness said.

Ness says she expects public comment about the grants to be positive, due to the overwhelming support they've already seen.