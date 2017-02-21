Clare County Stabbing Suspect Charged With Assault

We can now show you the man accused of stabbing someone eight times in Clare County.

Tylor Miller was charged Tuesday with assault, resisting arrest and being a repeat offender.

Deputies say he stabbed Brandon Hamilton after a fight late Saturday night in Farwell.

A K-9 unit had to track down Miller after he ran from deputies.

They were able to arrest him Sunday.

Hamilton is recovering and expected to be OK.

Miller will be back in court March 2.