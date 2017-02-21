Korean War Veteran Honored in Big Rapids

A Korean War veteran was in tears Tuesday as he received four medals, including two Bronze Stars for his service.

Ralph Wallace was surrounded by friends Tuesday as he was honored in Big Rapids at the AMVETS Post.

Ralph served as a corporal in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Tuesday, U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar presented Ralph with a National Defense Service Metal, United Nations Service Medal, the Marksman Badge with rifle bar and the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.

Ralph says he's honored, and this is a long time coming.

“It's a respect that you have for people. It's like when you come home from Korea and Vietnam, both, you’re treated like dirt. It's nice to see people going into the service get some respect, that's the nicest part about it,” says Ralph.

Ralph plans to proudly hang his medals in his home.