Korean War Veteran Honored in Big Rapids

Police say a Cheboygan County woman took close to $2,000.00 from the local music boosters group. Joanne Lockey Sarrault was arrested in April for embezzlement. The former Cheboygan Music Booster's treasurer, and Friend of the Court employee is accused of recording several phony deposits in 2015...
A homeless man was sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones after he told police a group of men attacked him.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.
A Cadillac man could face years behind bars after investigators say he vandalized equipment belonging to police and fire crews.
A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Traverse City.
It's the creepy-crawly that tries to latch on to you when you are enjoying the outdoors. And they're out in full force. Researchers at MSU say tick populations have gone up considerably this year, alone because of the mild winter.
State Police released the name of the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Mackinac County.
A woman riding on a motorcycle in Mackinac County is dead.
In this update, a manager at the American Military League in Grand Traverse County will got to jail for sexually assaulting former employees.
Deputies arrested a St. Helen man after they say he may have pointed a shotgun at his neighbor.
