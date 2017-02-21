Rogers City Priest Formally Charged for Sex Crimes, Parishioners React

"This is nothing that ever would have thought because he never gave any indication of this at all," St. Ignatius Church parishioner Dawn McMahon said.

Parishioners at a Presque Isle County church in shock Tuesday after learning their priest was arrested for sex crimes.

Tuesday the church leader was formally charged.

Troopers say the victim is a man.

Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka was the priest at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

He was arraigned on first and third degree sex crimes.

The Diocese of Gaylord suspended him while the case works its way through court.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on the case along with reaction from members of the church.

Tuesday in a Rogers City courtroom Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka from St. Ignatius Church was charged with two different sex crimes.

Members of the church found out about it on Sunday, but they say they're still stunned.

"Last Friday our troopers received a complaint from a resident of Rogers City basically alleging that he had been sexually assaulted," Michigan State Police Sgt. Joe Richards said. "He informed the troopers that that suspect was a priest at the catholic church in Rogers City."

"Still can't believe, cannot," Dawn said. "We go to his bible study and this is not the man we know." "There is no way I believe the allegations."

Investigators say the victim came forward Friday.

The man says he stayed at Obwaka's home on Feb.1.

He accused the priest of sexually assaulting him in his sleep.

Dawn and Tom McMahon are Parishioners.

They say the entire parish is stunned over the accusations.

"He's the best priest I've ever known," Dawn said. "He was nothing but kindness and acceptance."

Obwaka is a native of Kenya, but a permanent legal resident of the United States.

He is being held without bond because the Presque Isle County prosecutor believes he is a flight risk.

The McMahons say the whole church is standing behind him.

"I hope everybody stays in prayer and for not only Father, but anybody that was hurt in this situation and hope for the best outcome for everybody," Tom said. "That's the most important thing is a good and fair and truthful outcome."

Obwaka is scheduled to be back in court next week.