Investigators Recover Hundreds of Stolen Items From Osceola, Clare, Missaukee Counties

Four trailers full of stolen stuff, enough to fill a big garage.

Investigators say they found it all while trying to solve break-ins across three counties.

It all started Friday night when deputies from Osceola, Clare and Missaukee counties, plus the Michigan State Police, searched a building in Marion.

That led them to more locations and more stolen stuff.

Investigators are now storing it all in a garage until it can be returned to victims.

The evidence includes everything from 4-wheelers and tools to home decorations.

Police say the amount doesn't even scratch the surface of how much stolen property they found.

“Between the time frame of September 2016 and January 2017, Osceola County and the state of Michigan, one count of home invasion in the second degree, it's alleged that you break and enter at 512 3 Mile Road without permission, did enter and commit a larceny contract to state law.”

Daniel Weaver, Joseph Cruson and James Berube are all facing home invasion and breaking and entering charges after investigators found hundreds of items stolen in different locations around Osceola County.

“What was kind of uncommon was the number of them, especially through a centralized area around the Marion area. So with that number of B&Es coming through, our detectives started pulling their resources with other counties and state police and we found there was a consistent basis,” says Osceola County Undersheriff Justin Halladay.

That's when they found a location with the stolen items.

Investigators say thieves stole it all from homes and businesses throughout Clare, Osceola and Missaukee counties.

“A lot of these places that were hit, you think about someone stealing and where they’re going, are they stealing from someone or they break into your home, there's few items but in his situation they took everything,” explains Halladay.

Investigators say there will be more arrests.

“I've been doing this a long time. You kind of compare it to prior calls and the amount of items that were stolen that we recovered was just amazing how much,” explains Halladay.

For now investigators will be storing the stolen items in a garage and plan to eventually contact victims to come recover their stolen items once everything is sorted out.