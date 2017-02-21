Inside the Kitchen: Duffy's Garage & Grille in Petoskey

This week’s Inside the Kitchen destination prides itself on three things: great pizza, great service and great atmosphere.

At Duffy’s Garage and Grille in Downtown Petoskey, you will find all three in abundance.

The pizza, phenomenal, but more than that, it’s unique.

I’d recommend the Duffy’s Diablo, made with corn (yes, corn, as odd as it seems, totally delicious) and Duffy’s secret recipe Diablo sauce.

In terms of the atmosphere, the view of Little Traverse Bay is definitely top tier, but there is equally as much to catch your interest on the interior—hubcaps, champion spark plug chandeliers, etc.

The bar checks all the boxes as well, with ten Michigan-made beers on draft and a nice assortment of craft cocktails.

For more information, click here.