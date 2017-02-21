U.S. Marshal Shoots Man Wanted For Sex Crimes in Detroit - Northern Michigan's News Leader

U.S. Marshal Shoots Man Wanted For Sex Crimes in Detroit

A U.S. Marshal shot and wounded a man wanted for sex crimes on Detroit's west side.

Marshals say the man backed into one of their cars Tuesday morning before he was shot.

The unnamed man is in the hospital and his condition is not known.

He was wanted for a parole violation for enticing a child for immoral purposes, as well as for stealing a car.