Popular Remington 700 Rifle Recalled

The Remington 700 series is one of the most popular bolt-action rifles in U.S. history, but thousands of owners say these rifles are firing without anyone pulling the trigger.

The company says the complaints only represent a fraction of the rifles out there.

They've actually had evidence of this problem for decades, as early as 1975, and it’s part of a class action lawsuit.

Remington issued a statement following a 60 Minutes report saying in part: "Remington stands behind the safety and reliability of its products and vehemently denies allegations that there is any design defect in the walker trigger mechanism... Firearm safety remains our number one priority."

The company adds that after its own investigation, it determined there was a possible assembly error with the X-Mark Pro.

It issued an international recall of its Remington Model 700 and Model Seven rifles with XMP trigger mechanisms from May 1, 2006 through April 9, 2014.

