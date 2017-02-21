United Nations: Nearly 1.4 Million Children At Risk Of Death Due To Famine

The United Nations says nearly 1.4 million children are at "imminent risk" of death due to famine.

People are already starving to death in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

The World Food Programme says more than 20 million lives are at risk in the next six months.

Famine was formally declared on Monday in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

The conflict has increasingly split the country along ethnic lines, leading the United Nations to warn of a potential genocide.

UNICEF is calling for funding, as well as immediate and sustained access and for political solutions in the four countries.

To donate to the UNICEF, click here.