Propane Tanker Truck Rolls Over On Wexford County Road

A propane tanker truck rolled over on a Wexford County road.

Crews say ice may have been an issue.

The tanker accident happened on 10 1/2 Mile Road, north of Mesick, in Springville Township.

The Buckley Fire Department says the Coyne Oil delivery truck lost control as it went down a muddy, icy hill.

The truck rolled over, landing on the driver’s side.

The driver was not hurt and was able to shut all of the valves off before anything leaked.

The propane company is sending out a new truck to complete Tuesday's deliveries.