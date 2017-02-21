Presque Isle County Priest Charged With Sex Crimes

A Presque Isle County priest is now formally charged with sex crimes.

Prosecutors charged Reverend Sylvestre Obwaka with one count of first-degree and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents say the victim is an adult man.

The incident is said to have happened earlier this month.

Obwaka works at the St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

We're continuing to work this story to learn more about what happened.

We'll have updates for you on air and online.