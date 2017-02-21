Department of Homeland Security Unveils New Immigration Guidelines

The White House is preparing to release sweeping new immigration guidelines.

The rules could lead to more deportations and detentions.

The changes come as the State Department announces Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be going to Mexico City this week to meet with Mexican leaders.

There they will talk about border security, law enforcement, trade and other issues.

The Department of Homeland Security unveiled new immigration guidelines Tuesday that could lead to more deportations and detentions of undocumented immigrants.

Those guidelines include:

- The immediate return of Mexican immigrants apprehended at the border, unless they are an unaccompanied minor, intends to apply for asylum or has a fear of persecution or torture in their home country.

- Hiring 1,500 more agents to carry out immigration enforcement for ICE and the Border Patrol.

- Parents can be prosecuted for paying smugglers to bring their children across the border.

- President Obama's DACA program, which allows people brought to the U.S. as children to obtain work visas will remain.

The new guidelines also include a directive to shift money to begin the design and construction of a wall along the Mexican border, something Mexico insist it will not pay for.