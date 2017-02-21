Manton Woman Accused Of Giving Drugs To Man That Killed Him

A Manton woman faces life in prison after police say she gave drugs to a man that killed him.

Wexford County deputies arrested Lucinda Crouse last Tuesday.

She faces four felony drug charges, including delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says that Matthew Pearson died after taking oxycodone and alprazolam in May.

Their investigation shows that Crouse gave Pearson the drugs in Wexford County.

The Wexford County prosecutor’s office is handling the case.