Powerball Jackpot Hits $403 Million

Powerball Jackpot Hits $403 Million

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $403 million.

It's now the tenth largest total in the game's history.

Powerball is played in 44 states throughout the U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

While we can all dream, you have a much better chance of getting struck by lightning than winning the big jackpot!