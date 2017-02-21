9&10 News - Sales Assistant

Heritage Broadcasting is looking for a qualified individual to support and work closely with team leads, regional and general sales manager supporting the mission and values of Heritage Broadcasting to assist in generating revenue.

Sales Assistant Job Description:

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times

Assist regional manager, local team leaders, and senior media consultants in order entry and account maintenance

Collaborates with teams for sponsorship and promotional opportunities

Works closely with accounting, promotions, and traffic departments

Attend sales meetings

Oversee the distribution and sales of Michigan BrewVine Passport ©

Sales Assistant Skills and Qualifications:

Data entry skills, experience with Microsoft Office, ability to work with spreadsheets and create reports, administrative writing skills, understanding the customer, customer focus to both internal and external, excellent communication skills, self development, attention to detail, professionalism, and the ability to work with team with diverse members

Heritage Broadcasting, owners of 9&10 News and operators of Fox 32 offers a competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits, vacation, sick, holiday pay and 401K retirement plan. To apply, please email cover letter, and resume to davekarpicke@9and10news.com. No phone calls please.