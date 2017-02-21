Four American Tourists Killed In Australian Plane Crash

Authorities in Australia are working to figure out what caused a plane to crash early Tuesday morning, killing five people, including four American tourists.

The small plane crashed into a shopping mall in Melbourne early Tuesday morning shortly after taking off from one of the city's airports.

Police say the pilot issued a distress call and was trying to return to the airport before it crashed.

All four passengers, along with the pilot were killed.

The mall was closed at the time and police say no one outside the building was hurt.