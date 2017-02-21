Lansing To Host Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights March Re-Enactment

The 1963 civil rights march led in Detroit by Reverend Martin Luther King Junior will be re-enacted at the state Capitol Tuesday as part of Black History Month.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson will join other elected leaders and community officials Tuesday morning on the west side of the Capitol building.

The March for Freedom re-enactment will follow a program highlighting Michigan's role in the civil rights movement.

Martin Luther King Junior visited Detroit on June 23rd 1963 where he led tens of thousands of people in a freedom march along Woodward Avenue where he previewed his "I Have a Dream" speech.