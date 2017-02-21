MTM On The Road: Windsor Furniture Workshop in Traverse City

On Saturday and Sunday, March 4th and 5th, woodworkers of all skill levels can join instructor David Abeel for a day-long Windsor Furniture Workshop in Traverse City! With a choice of four different projects including stool, bench, armchair or side chair, every student will leave the workshop with their handmade heirloom-quality piece. Today we join David inside the workshop at the Crooked Tree Arts Center just before his free lecture at their Coffee @ 10 free monthly lecture series.