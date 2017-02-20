Park Place Hotel In Traverse City Replacing Conference Center Dome

“We like to think that this isn't just an enhancement to park place, this is an enhancement to downtown traverse city,” says President and CEO of Park Place Hotel, Tom Biegler.

A building unique to Traverse City will be replaced.

People getting a look at plans for a new Park Place Conference Center Monday night.

Removing the Park Place dome has been talked about for decades.

Monday night, the hotel owners invited the public to look at their new plans for replacing it.

It is considered a historic site, the first building with a domed roof created by spraying on Styrofoam.

Last year the conference center became part of a four part project approved in downtown Traverse City.

The hotel now says it wants to move faster to replace the domed building.

The dome at the Park Place Hotel in Traverse City has become iconic. But the hotel says they have bigger plans for the land it sits on.

“Everything that we know says that downtown Traverse City needs a space like this. So we are happy to provide it,” says Tom Biegler, President and CEO of Park Place Hotel.

By 2018, the decades old dome will be a state of the art conference space, nearly doubling the domes capacity to 500 people with tables and chairs, in a smaller square foot space.

“There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 plus groups to draw to downtown and that's one of those things that sort of gets lost. When we did the math, we translated that as nearly 16 million dollars in buy-not just for us, but for the entire downtown,” Biegler goes on to say.

That’s why the Traverse City DDA says it would be a win for downtown.

“Having more conferences downtown, having more training sessions downtown, helps puts more people downtown especially in those off season times so we've heard from a lot of merchants that are very excited about this project,” says Rob Bacigalupi, Executive Director with the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.

It’s a $4.7 million project that would bring 15 to 20 additional jobs to the hotel. Monday night, nearby home and business owners shared their thoughts about the project moving forward in May.

“If they clean it up it looks like it’s going to be pretty nice. I understand why they want to do it,” says a nearby homeowner, Jim Hutchinson.

Many with concerns about parking. Others worried about the 10 months of construction.

“I just want them to be neighborly and considerate of us while they’re doing it. You know just the general noise and mess I guess that goes along with the project,” Hutchinson goes on to say.

The building must still get final approval by the historic district and city planning commission.