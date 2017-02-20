Gaylord Businesses React To Snowmobile Festival Cancellation

Some local businesses were left out in the cold after a popular festival was called off.

The Michigan Snowmobile Festival will not go on as planned this year.

The Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau made the decision after the burst of spring weather wreaked havoc on snowmobile trails.

"It is disappointing I know people get excited about the warm weather, but it is a little early for it," Paul Pachnau said.

Snowmobilers will have to wait another year to bring out their sleds for the Michigan Snowmobile Festival.

Unseasonable temperatures reduced the course to slush.

"It impacts everybody, impacts snowmobilers, restaurants, lodging, hardware stores, snow plows so it's very vital to our economy here," said Paul.

Derminer's makes its money renting out both snowmobiles and cabins to tourists.

Now it's just one of the many businesses who, because of the weather, will lose a good chunk of change.

"Next weekend, 74% with just snow mobile rentals. It brings people up to the motels and other businesses so we are all going to feel the punch. Plus the snowmobilers come off the trails get something to eat or something to drink," Brian Derminer said.

Even though this weekend didn't shape up like they wanted, Robin and Brian Derminer are crossing their fingers mother nature pulls through at least one more time this winter.

"We still have a couple weeks left of snowmobiling season, so hopefully we get lucky and have two or three of them, that'd be pretty good," Brian said.