TCAPS Exploring Possibility Of Ending Middle School IB Program

TCAPS is working on their annual academic plan recommendations for the school district.

It includes cutting programs some parents say they don't want to go without.

The recommendations aren't final until March 13 and still need to be voted on, but just hearing of the possibility of program cuts makes some uneasy.

9&10 News Megan Woods has details on recommendations released so far and what some parents have to say.

“I thought that just couldn't be true.”

The reaction of Deyar Sperry and others when they heard the International Baccalaureate Program at East and West Middle School could end. Back in November she thought it was only a rumor, but with persistence she says her along with a group of parents (We Love TCAPS IB Program) found out it was true. Her daughter started IB this year as sixth grader at West.

“My daughter would go back to what I believe is a mediocre education that is targeted towards the average student to achieve average results.”

But TCAPS Superintendent Paul Soma says the change will not only help them avoid the at least $400,000 cost to expand the program to the high school, but help focus on every student's success.

“It has definitely added rigor to our middle school program. We need to keep that rigor in the middle school program, we need to leverage what we've learned, but not just for a subset of kids we need to do that for all of our kids at the middle school level.”

The program started three years ago and currently only 50 of the 900 kids at East are part of the program and 200 students out of the 1,200 at West. Since the demand is higher at West, the kids there would be able to finish their 7th or 8th grade year in IB, including Deyar’s daughter.

But it's still a concern that administration hasn’t looked at all their options.

Deyar Sperry says, “They basically shut the door on any options in our opinion because the administration specifically Mr. Soma do not wish to continue with the program.”

A survey was sent out to parents of IB students, but Sperry says there were more than 90 results and only the ones not supporting the program were shared at the TCAPS Curriculum Committee Meeting Thursday February 16.

Sperry also says she believes that administration isn’t looking at the long term effects on performance the cut could have and only the short term impact it would have on the budget.

Paul Soma and his administration also recommend to replace World Language at the elementary level with art education for kindergartners and physical education for K-2 grade. With the exception of TCAPS Montessori at Glenn Loomis and Traverse Heights.

There were more recommendations mentioned at the TCAPS Curriculum Committee meeting Thursday February 16.

More recommendations are to come, the final and full recommendation will be given March 13 and the board will vote on it March 20.