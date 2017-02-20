Local Schools React to Governor Snyder's At-Risk Student Funding Proposal

Governor Snyder is asking the state legislature for money for schools to help at risk students.

Monday, we learned more specifics about the governor’s plan.

He’s asking for a 40 percent increase in funding per at risk student.

Under his plan around 130,000 more students will fall under the category of at risk.

And the 40 highest funded districts in Michigan will now be eligible for funding.

We spoke to Mount Pleasant Public Schools about what the extra money would do for them.

“The first thing we would look at is probably ancillary instructional aides. I think a lot of time there's things available for the students in the form of technologies or in the form of media that could be used that we just don't have the money for in our general fund,” said Superintendent Michael Pung.

The plan still needs approval from the Senate and the House of Representatives.