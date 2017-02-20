Clare County Stabbing Victim Shares Story of Survival

A Clare County man is alive and back home after someone stabbed him eight times.

Brandon Hamilton got into a fight with another man outside an apartment complex in Farwell early Sunday morning.

He went to the hospital while deputies and a K-9 unit tracked the suspect down near the corning apartments in Farwell.

Brandon Hamilton says at first he didn't think he was even stabbed.

Once the fight was over, he realized what happened and his girlfriend rushed him to the hospital.

“I didn't know that I had gotten stabbed and as I was looking I kept finding more cuts,” said Hamilton.

It all started at this apartment complex early Sunday morning. Brandon Hamilton says he got into a fight with the suspect and thought he left. When Brandon went to leave he says he was attacked and stabbed.

“He struck me and then ran and I ran after him, got into it again and I grabbed him up and we started exchange blows. I thought we were fighting and at the end I had somebody come tell me I was bleeding and then I went to the hospital,” said Hamilton.

From his wrists to shoulders, 8 stab wounds in all. His girlfriend says he passed out once on the way to the hospital. After getting stitches and spending the night recovering in the hospital Brandon came home today.

“It just felt like a little needle and I got hit but it don't feel like I got stabbed until afterward. I freaked out. I looked at my hands and I had blood,” said Hamilton.

Brandon says he's glad to be home focused on healing, and he has a message for the person who stabbed him.

“Hope it was all worth it. I'm great. I'm home and I'm good, heal up hopefully get on,” said Brandon.

As for the stabbing suspect, he's in the Clare County jail.

His name has not been released and he'll likely be arraigned sometime Tuesday.