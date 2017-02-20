Northern Michigan Ski Resorts Busy over Presidents' Day Weekend

All this warmth brought plenty of people out to ski resorts across Northern Michigan.

The slopes at Caberfae peaks near Cadillac quickly filled up with skiers today.

The resort says they had a solid base of snow built up so the warm weather didn't have a major impact on skiing conditions.

Skiers we talked to say the weather made for a fantastic day to be out on the slopes.

“The skiing has been great, it really is. It's nice and warm and imp all about warmth when I'm skiing, so it's getting a little slushy but that's alright it's all about being with your family and having fun,” said James Geissbuhler who was out skiing.

The resort says they expect good skiing conditions to last for the next few weeks.