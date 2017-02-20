Charlevoix County Historical Landmark Catches Fire from Heater

Fire damaged a room at a popular historical landmark in Charlevoix County.

One of the rooms at Castle Farms caught fire Friday after a heater caused an electrical fire.

Castle Farms did have a sprinkler system that kicked-in immediately.

The Charlevoix Twp. Fire Chief says that played a huge role in keeping the damage to a minimum.

The fire damaged only about 3% of the entire property.

Castle Farms did have to move a wedding ceremony, but the property was able to reopen Saturday.

"We're just so thankful that everyone is okay and that it was just such a minimal fire for us," Castle Farms general manager Anora O'Connor said.

Castle Farms says they expect to have the room repaired within the next two or three weeks.